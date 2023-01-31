Davenport Assumption trips Muscatine in tenacious tussle 66-58

Yes, Davenport Assumption looked relaxed while edging Muscatine, but no autographs please after its 66-58 victory at Davenport Assumption High on January 31 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Davenport Assumption and Muscatine faced off on December 14, 2021 at Muscatine High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 26, Davenport Assumption faced off against Bellevue Marquette Catholic . For results, click here. Muscatine took on Clinton on January 24 at Muscatine High School. For a full recap, click here.

