Davenport Assumption takes victory lap over Maquoketa 66-41

Davenport Assumption left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Maquoketa 66-41 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on February 21.
The Knights moved in front of the Cardinals 16-7 to begin the second quarter.
The Knights' shooting stomped on to a 34-11 lead over the Cardinals at the intermission.
The Knights' control showed as they carried a 58-21 lead into the fourth quarter.
