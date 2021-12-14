Davenport Assumption takes a toll on Muscatine 65-54

Davenport Assumption notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Muscatine 65-54 on December 14 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Davenport Assumption opened with a 17-12 advantage over Muscatine through the first quarter.
The Knights fought to a 36-20 half margin at the Muskies' expense.
Davenport Assumption took control in the third quarter with a 48-39 advantage over Muscatine.
In recent action on December 7, Muscatine faced off against Clinton and Davenport Assumption took on Davenport West on December 7 at Davenport West High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.