 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

Davenport Assumption secures a win over Clinton 58-47

  • 0

Davenport Assumption stretched out and finally snapped Clinton to earn a 58-47 victory in Iowa boys basketball on December 13.

The last time Davenport Assumption and Clinton played in a 76-58 game on February 17, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 2, Davenport Assumption squared off with Dubuque Wahlert in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Late Dorsey free throw lifts Pioneers past Leafs

With just seconds remaining on the clock in a tied game on Friday night at Alleman’s Don Morris Gymnasium, Alleman’s Daniel VanDeHeede found Lincoln Dorsey in the lane. Dorsey was fouled, and went to the line with two foul shots and .7 seconds left in the game.

Watch Now: Related Video

FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco’s Atlas Lions carry the hopes of an entire continent

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News