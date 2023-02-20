Davenport Assumption fought back from a slow start and rolled to 72-55 win over Central DeWitt in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Central DeWitt and Davenport Assumption faced off on March 10, 2022 at Davenport Assumption High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on Feb. 14, Davenport Assumption faced off against Central DeWitt . For results, click here. Davenport Assumption took on Central DeWitt on Feb. 14 at Davenport Assumption High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.