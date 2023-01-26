 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davenport Assumption outlasts Bellevue Marquette Catholic 56-43

Davenport Assumption called "game" in the waning moments of a 56-43 defeat of Bellevue Marquette Catholic for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 26.

In recent action on January 20, Davenport Assumption faced off against Eldridge North Scott and Bellevue Marquette Catholic took on Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep on January 20 at Bellevue Marquette Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

