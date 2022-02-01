Davenport Assumption escapes Central DeWitt 61-52

Davenport Assumption wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 61-52 victory over Central DeWitt in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 1.
In recent action on January 21, Central DeWitt faced off against Bettendorf and Davenport Assumption took on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley on January 25 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School. For a full recap, click here.
Davenport Assumption registered a 26-21 advantage at intermission over Central DeWitt.
Central DeWitt moved ahead of Davenport Assumption 41-37 to start the fourth quarter.
The Knights got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring 24-11 to finish the game in style.
