Davenport Assumption engulfs Clinton in flames 61-41
Davenport Assumption rolled past Clinton for a comfortable 61-41 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 15, Clinton faced off against Maquoketa and Davenport Assumption took on Bettendorf on January 11 at Davenport Assumption High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

