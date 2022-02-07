Davenport Assumption delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Davenport North 52-44

Davenport Assumption upended Davenport North for a narrow 52-44 victory in Iowa boys basketball on February 7.
Davenport Assumption's shooting jumped to a 26-23 lead over Davenport North at the half.
Davenport Assumption's influence showed as it carried a 37-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
Davenport Assumption fended off Davenport North's last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.
In recent action on February 1, Davenport Assumption faced off against Central DeWitt and Davenport North took on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley on January 27 at Davenport North High School. For more, click here.
