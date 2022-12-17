Davenport Assumption comes up short in matchup with Sterling 70-53

Sterling called "game" in the waning moments of a 70-53 defeat of Davenport Assumption in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 2, Davenport Assumption faced off against Dubuque Wahlert and Sterling took on Rock Island Alleman on December 2 at Sterling High School. For a full recap, click here.
