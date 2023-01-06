Davenport Assumption collects victory over Bettendorf 56-43

Davenport Assumption trucked Bettendorf on the road to a 56-43 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The first quarter gave Davenport Assumption a 13-8 lead over Bettendorf.
The Knights fought to a 24-17 half margin at the Bulldogs' expense.
Davenport Assumption jumped to a 36-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Knights outscored the Bulldogs 20-19 in the fourth quarter.
The last time Davenport Assumption and Bettendorf played in a 64-47 game on February 15, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.