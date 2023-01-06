Davenport Assumption collects victory over Bettendorf 56-43

Davenport Assumption trucked Bettendorf on the road to a 56-43 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave Davenport Assumption a 13-8 lead over Bettendorf.

The Knights fought to a 24-17 half margin at the Bulldogs' expense.

Davenport Assumption jumped to a 36-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Knights outscored the Bulldogs 20-19 in the fourth quarter.

