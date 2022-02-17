Davenport Assumption cancels check from Clinton 76-58

Riding a wave of production, Davenport Assumption dunked Clinton 76-58 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 17.
In recent action on February 12, Clinton faced off against Davenport North and Davenport Assumption took on Davenport Central on February 11 at Davenport Central High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
