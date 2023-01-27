Davenport Assumption blitzes Clinton in dominating victory 64-44

Davenport Assumption swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Clinton 64-44 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Davenport Assumption and Clinton squared off with February 17, 2022 at Clinton High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 20, Davenport Assumption faced off against Eldridge North Scott and Clinton took on Davenport West on January 19 at Clinton High School. Click here for a recap.
