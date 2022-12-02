Cuba North Fulton Coop busts Galva 60-38

Cuba North Fulton Coop controlled the action to earn an impressive 60-38 win against Galva in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 2.
Last season, Cuba North Fulton Coop and Galva faced off on December 3, 2021 at Galva High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.