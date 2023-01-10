Convincing fashion: Taylor Ridge Rockridge handles Monmouth-Roseville 57-35

Taylor Ridge Rockridge built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 57-35 win over Monmouth-Roseville at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High on January 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Monmouth-Roseville faced off on February 15, 2022 at Monmouth-Roseville High School. For results, click here.
Recently on January 3, Taylor Ridge Rockridge squared off with Port Byron Riverdale in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
