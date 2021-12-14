Complete command: Wilton thwarts all counters to defeat West Branch 63-34

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Wilton turned out the lights on West Branch 63-34 in Iowa boys basketball action on December 14.
The Beavers' shooting darted to a 32-18 lead over the Bears at halftime.
In recent action on December 7, Wilton faced off against Durant and West Branch took on Durant on November 30 at West Branch High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
