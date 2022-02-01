Complete command: Port Byron Riverdale thwarts all counters to defeat Sherrard 77-42

Port Byron Riverdale controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 77-42 victory over Sherrard in Illinois boys basketball on February 1.
In recent action on January 21, Sherrard faced off against Monmouth-Roseville and Port Byron Riverdale took on Taylor Ridge Rockridge on January 25 at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave Port Byron Riverdale a 19-13 lead over Sherrard.
Port Byron Riverdale's shooting jumped to a 37-26 lead over Sherrard at the intermission.
The Rams stomped on over the Tigers when the fourth quarter began 57-37.
