Complete command: Port Byron Riverdale thwarts all counters to defeat Sherrard 77-42

Port Byron Riverdale controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 77-42 victory over Sherrard in Illinois boys basketball on February 1.

The first quarter gave Port Byron Riverdale a 19-13 lead over Sherrard.

Port Byron Riverdale's shooting jumped to a 37-26 lead over Sherrard at the intermission.

The Rams stomped on over the Tigers when the fourth quarter began 57-37.

