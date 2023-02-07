Monticello lit up the scoreboard on February 7 to propel past Camanche for a 65-23 victory for an Iowa boys basketball victory on February 7

The last time Monticello and Camanche played in a 53-40 game on February 8, 2022. For more, click here.

