Complete command: Chicago Brother Rice dominates Rock Island in convincing showing 79-55

Chicago Brother Rice rolled past Rock Island for a comfortable 79-55 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Chicago Brother Rice opened with a 34-20 advantage over Rock Island through the first quarter.

The tables turned a bit at the half when the Rocks got within 34-21.

Chicago Brother Rice breathed fire to a 58-38 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Crusaders outscored the Rocks 21-17 in the final quarter.

