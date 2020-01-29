Competitive field ready for LTC boys basketball tournament

If the regular season thus far is any indication, the Lincoln Trail Conference boys basketball tournament should make for a wildly entertaining week.
With the LTC nearly halfway through its regular-season race, the team that is seeded fifth in the conference tournament — the United Red Storm — has been the surprise of the league up to this point, counting a 5-0 LTC mark among its 15-5 record.
This past Tuesday, fourth-seeded Ridgewood made a major statement when it traveled to Kewanee to take on top-seeded Wethersfield, and came away with a thrilling 59-58 victory, as junior Mitchell Brooks scored the winning basket with six-tenths of a second on the clock.
"We've kind of had a good run since the first of the year," said Spartans coach Bryan Brooks, whose 14-7 club has reeled off four straight wins since a 79-73 loss at Annawan in its LTC opener. "We feel like we let one slip away against Annawan, then bounced back with a nice road win at ROWVA-Williamsfield and held off a good Knoxville team last Saturday.
"Going into the LTC race, especially the tournament, the Wethersfield game is a good gauge of where we're at. I feel like we're hitting our stride and playing better as a team, but there's still a lot of room for improvement. We want to get better every game."
In last Saturday's 56-49 win over Knoxville at the Great Western Shootout in Abingdon, junior guard Ganon Greenman scored 22 points and joined his older brothers Ridge and Briar as members of the Spartans' 1,000-point club. At 22 points and seven rebounds per game, he is Ridgewood's leading producer.
Augmenting Greenman's efforts are Brooks (10.8 points, 3.5 assists) and sophomore Lucas Kessinger (11 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals per game), with the latter scoring 20 points in the win at Wethersfield. However, a fractured wrist has Kessinger sidelined for an indefinite length of time.
"That's going to be a blow," said Coach Brooks. "Hopefully it's not as severe as originally thought, so that he can get healed and get back."
Following Tuesday night's win, four teams — Ridgewood, Wethersfield (14-6), Annawan (14-7) and Princeville (17-3) — are all tied for second in the Lincoln Trail standings at 3-1.
Led by senior guard Julian Samuels' 22 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3 steals and 2.5 assists per game, the Braves have beaten both Ridgewood and Princeville, the latter a 64-51 decision on the Princes' home floor, but dropped a 66-62 thriller at home to Wethersfield.
"I think everyone's hitting their stride at the same time, which makes for an interesting conference tourney," said Annawan coach Alex Coppejans, whose club won back-to-back tournament titles in 2017-18. "We've got some quality teams in the LTC, good teams with high-end players who want to go out and make the most of their opportunities."
"We've played well ever since we came home from State Farm, and we've done a nice job of using our experience of playing tough teams in our nonconference schedule to our benefit."
Even with its recent loss to Ridgewood, tournament host Wethersfield has likewise benefited from playing a rugged non-league slate.
After their win at Annawan last Friday, the Flying Geese went to the Great Western Shootout and scored a 59-48 victory over Peoria Quest, a team ranked ninth in Class 1A; the win enabled the Geese to enter the rankings at No. 10.
"We've had a very good schedule, and we've beefed it up," said Wethersfield coach Jeff Parsons, who counts among his team's losses a 55-46 setback to a 20-1, fourth-ranked Roanoke-Benson club. Junior guard Coltin Quagliano is turning in another stellar season, averaging 24.2 points per game.
"I took a line from Coach (Brad) Underwood after Illinois beat Michigan; he said, 'We didn't come this far just to come this far.' That line clicked with me. We've got high expectations after going 28-3 last year and with a majority of our people back, and we've got to get better.