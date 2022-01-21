Close Encounter: Wellman Mid-Prairie nips Camanche 51-46

Wellman Mid-Prairie broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Camanche 51-46 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 21.
The Golden Hawks' offense jumped to a 29-20 lead over the Storm at the half.
The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to Camanche's finishing flurry, but Wellman Mid-Prairie swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the final quarter.
In recent action on January 11, Wellman Mid-Prairie faced off against Durant and Camanche took on Wilton on January 15 at Wilton High School. For more, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
