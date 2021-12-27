 Skip to main content
Close Encounter: Taylor Ridge Rockridge nips Mt. Sterling Brown County 58-52
Close Encounter: Taylor Ridge Rockridge nips Mt. Sterling Brown County 58-52

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Taylor Ridge Rockridge to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Mt. Sterling Brown County 58-52 on December 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The Hornets showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 18-15 advantage over the Rockets as the first quarter ended.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge's shooting darted to a 33-27 lead over Mt. Sterling Brown County at halftime.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge's upper hand showed as it carried a 50-39 lead into the fourth quarter.

Mt. Sterling Brown County turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but Taylor Ridge Rockridge put the game on ice.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

