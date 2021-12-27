Close Encounter: Taylor Ridge Rockridge nips Mt. Sterling Brown County 58-52

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Taylor Ridge Rockridge to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Mt. Sterling Brown County 58-52 on December 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
The Hornets showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 18-15 advantage over the Rockets as the first quarter ended.
Taylor Ridge Rockridge's shooting darted to a 33-27 lead over Mt. Sterling Brown County at halftime.
Taylor Ridge Rockridge's upper hand showed as it carried a 50-39 lead into the fourth quarter.
Mt. Sterling Brown County turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but Taylor Ridge Rockridge put the game on ice.
