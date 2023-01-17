 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep staggers Wyoming Midland with resounding performance 79-56

Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Wyoming Midland 79-56 at Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep High on January 17 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep and Wyoming Midland faced off on January 7, 2022 at Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep School. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 13, Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep faced off against Lisbon and Wyoming Midland took on Calamus-Wheatland on January 13 at Calamus-Wheatland High School. For results, click here.

