Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep delivers smashing punch to stump Calamus-Wheatland 65-43

Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep stomped on Calamus-Wheatland 65-43 on January 27 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

Last season, Calamus-Wheatland and Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep faced off on February 11, 2022 at Calamus-Wheatland High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 21, Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep faced off against Sterling Newman and Calamus-Wheatland took on Stanwood North Cedar on January 20 at Stanwood North Cedar High School. For results, click here.

