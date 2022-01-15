 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clinton nets nifty win over Maquoketa 76-75
Mighty close, mighty fine, Clinton wore a victory shine after clipping Maquoketa 76-75 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 15.

Recently on January 7 , Clinton squared up on Central DeWitt in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

