Climbing out of a hole: Davenport Central overcomes Dubuque Hempstead 61-42

It started as a hard day's night but Davenport Central banded together to spring past Dubuque Hempstead 61-42 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for Dubuque Hempstead, as it began with a 14-11 edge over Davenport Central through the end of the first quarter.

The Blue Devils kept a 36-27 halftime margin at the Mustangs' expense.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Dubuque Hempstead got within 42-34.

The Blue Devils' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 19-8 points differential.

