Chicago Simeon grinds out close victory over Moline 67-66

Chicago Simeon edged Moline 67-66 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in Illinois boys basketball on January 21.

Chicago Simeon drew first blood by forging a 16-12 margin over Moline after the first quarter.

The Wolverines fought to a 38-30 intermission margin at the Maroons' expense.

Moline didn't give up, slicing the gap to 55-48 in the third quarter.

The Maroons closed the lead with an 18-12 margin in the final quarter.

