Chicago Simeon grinds out close victory over Moline 67-66

Chicago Simeon edged Moline 67-66 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in Illinois boys basketball on January 21.
Chicago Simeon drew first blood by forging a 16-12 margin over Moline after the first quarter.
The Wolverines fought to a 38-30 intermission margin at the Maroons' expense.
Moline didn't give up, slicing the gap to 55-48 in the third quarter.
The Maroons closed the lead with an 18-12 margin in the final quarter.
Recently on January 16, Moline squared off with Aurora Waubonsie Valley in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.