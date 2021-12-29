Chicago North Lawndale slips past Rock Island 56-49

Chicago North Lawndale found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Rock Island 56-49 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 29.
Recently on December 18 , Rock Island squared up on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave Chicago North Lawndale a 12-10 lead over Rock Island.
Chicago North Lawndale's offense jumped to a 28-20 lead over Rock Island at halftime.
Chicago North Lawndale's supremacy showed as it carried a 45-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.