Check those pacemakers, Davenport Assumption needs extra time to down Humboldt 69-65

Bonus basketball saw Davenport Assumption use the overtime to top Humboldt 69-65 on March 8 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Humboldt showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 22-13 advantage over Davenport Assumption as the first quarter ended.

The Wildcats came from behind to grab the advantage 35-27 at intermission over the Knights.

The Wildcats enjoyed a 49-37 lead over the Knights to start the fourth quarter.

Recently on March 1 , Davenport Assumption squared up on Dubuque Wahlert in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

