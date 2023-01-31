Check the pacemakers: Bettendorf Pleasant Valley needs overtime to down Eldridge North Scott 59-56

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley found extra energy in the extra period to take down Eldridge North Scott 59-56 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Eldridge North Scott squared off with January 21, 2022 at Eldridge North Scott High School last season.

In recent action on January 24, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Central DeWitt. Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Bettendorf on January 24 at Bettendorf High School.

