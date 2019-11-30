ORION – Longtime rivals Orion and Sherrard are set to open up their Three Rivers West Division boys' basketball schedules against each other in less than a week.
Ahead of Friday's conference opener, the teams found themselves paired in a matchup of unbeatens Saturday night for the 10 & 32 Tip-Off Classic championship.
Before a packed house, the host Chargers used a 9-0 first-half closing run as the springboard to a strong second-half effort as they pulled away for a 63-43 win over the Tigers, capturing their hometown tourney title after taking second a year ago.
“We lost to Monmouth-Roseville last year, and that hurt,” said Orion senior guard Josh Johnson, the lone unanimous selection on the six-player all-tournament team who tallied 18 points, five rebounds and two steals against Sherrard (3-1). “We were glad to get back here, and to play a rival, it was even better. This win feels good, but now we've got to get ready for our next game.”
Saturday's championship was the first time Orion (4-0) won its own tournament since 2010, when the Chargers went on to reach the Class 1A super-sectionals with the two seniors whom the tourney is named in honor of – the late Danny DeBacker (10) and Andy Adams (32).
Orion coach Alex Johnson feels that this year's club will build on an opening-week run of four wins.
“I think this team has the potential to do some special things this year,” he said. “All four games, the guys came prepared and ready to go. This tourney was the by-product of our summer and of two weeks of practice.”
Down 12-9 after one, the Chargers went up 14-12 on an Adam Burgert three-point play early in the second, part of a 12-2 run that enabled them to go up 21-14. With 2:33 left until halftime, Sherrard drew even on a Logan Slattery 3-pointer.
Orion responded by scoring the final nine points of the half, with a Cade Weiss trey in the closing seconds putting it up 34-25 at halftime. Sherrard hung close, but an 8-0 spurt put the Chargers up 45-30 going into the fourth period.
You have free articles remaining.
“Orion is too good of a team to get down as much as we did, and when we went through that dry spell, that was a big problem for us,” said Sherrard coach Brian Hutton, who got 11 points from Tanner Humphrey. “But I thought our kids continued to fight hard to the end, and the bright spot is the rematch on Friday. We'll see what happens then.”
Ridgewood 56, Alleman 49: Ridgewood junior guard Ganon Greenman was a one-man wrecking crew for the Spartans as they rallied past Alleman to finish tourney play at 2-2. He hit 10 of 20 shots and all 17 of his free throws to finish with 37 points.
“Last year, it was a battle for me at the line,” said Greenman, who also had seven rebounds and three steals. “It was a mental block. I'd get up to the line and think about the one I'd just missed. I've been working on my form shooting – free throws, jump shots – and that's helped a lot. Now, I want the ball in my hands. I feel a lot more confident.”
Down 27-18 at halftime, the Spartans were down 32-20 before going on a 22-2 run that included a string of 13 unanswered points. A 3-pointer by reserve Josh Maher helped ignite the rally, with Greenman scoring 15 in the third period.
Down 42-36 after Elijah Campos hit two free throws in the closing seconds of the third, the Pioneers (1-3) tied the game at 48 on two foul shots by Cameron Wallace (15 points) with 2:03 remaining. Greenman broke that tie shortly thereafter, and Ridgewood rolled down the stretch.
“We talked about stopping Greenman and wanting to let their other guys beat us,” said Alleman coach Kyle Murray, who also got 11 points, five rebounds and four steals from Caleb Sharer, with Ryan Dockery-Jackson adding 10 points and five boards.
“Tip of the hat to Ridgewood, they played a good game, but after we got a bit of a lead, we stopped running what we wanted to do offensively. We did things that were uncharacteristic of us, and that gave them easier opportunities.”
Abingdon-Avon 55, Monmouth-Roseville 52: Tied at 40 going into the fourth quarter, Mon-Rose opened with a 7-0 run, but Abingdon-Avon overtook the Titans (2-2) when Kaden Jones hit a 3-pointer with 1:04 left to play. A last-ditch trey attempt by Quincy Talivaa missed the mark as the Tornadoes (3-1) held on, weathering a game-high 23 points by the Titans' Rashaun King.
Erie-Prophetstown 49, Mercer County 23: E-P's Panthers (1-3) salvaged a win in their tourney finale, as Bryce Rosenow (15 points) and Dawson Haggard (13 points) combined to hit seven of their team's nine 3-pointers. E-P led 22-3 after the first quarter and never looked back.