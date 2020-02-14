Central goes zone and grabs control of second place

The zone was a big factor in that start. Assumption got off only six 2-point shots in the first half, settling for 13 3-point tries.

The 6-foot-4 Peeters, who averages 22.9 points per game and was described by Central forward Dajion Greer as a "one-man wrecking crew," was 0 for 5 from the field in the half.

"I think we made it a little bit harder on ourselves than it needed to be," said Assumption coach Matt Fitzpatrick, who admitted to being surprised by the zone tactics.

"I think we missed a lot of open people, just simple passes. Guys were wide open and we’ve just got to throw the ball and trust the offense and attack gaps, pass it on to the open people and kind of probe it a little bit. We just did not share the ball very well at all."

Peeters finally got going after halftime and scored his first points of the game with 3 minutes, 29 seconds remaining in the third quarter. He ended up with 13 points to tie Ray Tucker for Assumption scoring honors, but the Knights (15-4, 10-4 MAC) never were able to get within seven points in the second half.

Central finished them off when Emarion Ellis and Kaiden Phillips combined to score the first nine points of the fourth quarter.