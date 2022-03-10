Central DeWitt overwhelms Davenport Assumption 70-46

Central DeWitt offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Davenport Assumption with an all-around effort during this 70-46 victory for an Iowa boys basketball victory on March 10.
The first quarter gave Central DeWitt a 17-4 lead over Davenport Assumption.
Central DeWitt registered a 32-15 advantage at half over Davenport Assumption.
Central DeWitt enjoyed a huge margin over Davenport Assumption with a 49-28 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
