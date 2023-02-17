Central DeWitt eventually plied victory away from Clinton 67-59 in Iowa boys basketball on Feb. 17.

Last season, Central DeWitt and Clinton squared off with Feb. 11, 2022 at Central DeWitt High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 10, Clinton faced off against Eldridge North Scott . For a full recap, click here. Central DeWitt took on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley on Feb. 10 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.