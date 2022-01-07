Central DeWitt outlasts Clinton 64-49

Playing with a winning hand, Central DeWitt trumped Clinton 64-49 at Clinton High on January 7 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
The first quarter gave Central DeWitt a 15-9 lead over Clinton.
Central DeWitt's offense darted to a 33-27 lead over Clinton at the intermission.
Lede AI Sports Desk
