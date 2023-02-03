Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Central DeWitt chalked up in tripping Muscatine 55-53 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The last time Central DeWitt and Muscatine played in a 68-45 game on December 21, 2021. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 27, Muscatine faced off against Davenport North. Central DeWitt took on Bettendorf on January 27 at Bettendorf High School.

