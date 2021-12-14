 Skip to main content
Central DeWitt clips Davenport West in tight victory 52-49
With little to no wiggle room, Central DeWitt nosed past Davenport West 52-49 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 14.

The Falcons started on steady ground by forging a 9-5 lead over the Sabers at the end of the first quarter.

Davenport West came from behind to grab the advantage 22-18 at halftime over Central DeWitt.

The clock was the only thing that stopped Central DeWitt, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 34-27 fourth quarter, too.

In recent action on December 7, Central DeWitt faced off against Bettendorf and Davenport West took on Davenport Assumption on December 7 at Davenport West High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

