Central DeWitt clips Davenport West in tight victory 52-49

With little to no wiggle room, Central DeWitt nosed past Davenport West 52-49 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 14.
The Falcons started on steady ground by forging a 9-5 lead over the Sabers at the end of the first quarter.
Davenport West came from behind to grab the advantage 22-18 at halftime over Central DeWitt.
The clock was the only thing that stopped Central DeWitt, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 34-27 fourth quarter, too.
In recent action on December 7, Central DeWitt faced off against Bettendorf and Davenport West took on Davenport Assumption on December 7 at Davenport West High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
