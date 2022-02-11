 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Central DeWitt casts spell on Clinton 61-53

Central DeWitt posted a tight 61-53 win over Clinton for an Iowa boys basketball victory on February 11.

In recent action on February 1, Central DeWitt faced off against Davenport Assumption and Clinton took on Davenport North on February 4 at Clinton High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

