Central DeWitt casts spell on Clinton 61-53

Central DeWitt posted a tight 61-53 win over Clinton for an Iowa boys basketball victory on February 11.
In recent action on February 1, Central DeWitt faced off against Davenport Assumption and Clinton took on Davenport North on February 4 at Clinton High School. For a full recap, click here.
