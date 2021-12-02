Cedar Rapids CR Washington pounds out steady beat in win over Bettendorf 62-54

Cedar Rapids CR Washington poked just enough holes in Bettendorf's defense to garner a taut 62-54 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 2.
The Warriors opened with a 11-5 advantage over the Bulldogs through the first quarter.
The Warriors' offense jumped to a 30-21 lead over the Bulldogs at the half.
The Warriors' leverage showed as they carried a 42-39 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Warriors put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Bulldogs 20-15 in the last stanza.
