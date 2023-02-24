Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy offered a model for success with a convincing 97-46 victory over Davenport West in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy opened with a 28-11 advantage over Davenport West through the first quarter.

The Cougars registered a 50-31 advantage at halftime over the Falcons.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy roared to a 78-35 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cougars avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 19-11 stretch over the final quarter.

