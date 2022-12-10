 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cascade soars over Durant 73-36

It would have taken a herculean effort for Durant to claim this one, and Cascade wouldn't allow that in a 73-36 decision in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 10.

Last season, Cascade and Durant squared off with January 8, 2022 at Durant High School last season. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

