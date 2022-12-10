Cascade soars over Durant 73-36

It would have taken a herculean effort for Durant to claim this one, and Cascade wouldn't allow that in a 73-36 decision in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 10.
Last season, Cascade and Durant squared off with January 8, 2022 at Durant High School last season. Click here for a recap
