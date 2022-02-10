Camanche trips Tipton in tenacious tussle 64-57

Mighty close, mighty fine, Camanche wore a victory shine after clipping Tipton 64-57 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 4, Camanche faced off against Anamosa and Tipton took on Wilton on February 4 at Wilton High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Storm opened with a 64-57 advantage over the Tigers through the first quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.