Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Camanche chalked up in tripping West Branch 54-49 on January 3 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

West Branch started on steady ground by forging a 16-14 lead over Camanche at the end of the first quarter.

The Storm's shooting darted in front for a 29-22 lead over the Bears at the half.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Bears narrowed the gap 15-13 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

