 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Camanche passes stress test against Goose Lake Northeast 67-49

  • 0

Camanche handed Goose Lake Northeast a tough 67-49 loss in Iowa boys basketball on January 31.

Last season, Goose Lake Northeast and Camanche squared off with February 22, 2022 at Camanche High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 24, Camanche faced off against Cascade . For a full recap, click here. Goose Lake Northeast took on Maquoketa on January 24 at Goose Lake Northeast High School. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lakers accuse NBA of cheating after referee misses foul

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News