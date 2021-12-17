 Skip to main content
Camanche paints near-perfect picture in win over Durant 74-26
Camanche paints near-perfect picture in win over Durant 74-26

Camanche handled Durant 74-26 in an impressive showing in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on December 11, Camanche faced off against Solon and Durant took on Wilton on December 7 at Wilton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

