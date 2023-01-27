Camanche paints near-perfect picture in win over Anamosa 84-54

Camanche turned in a thorough domination of Anamosa 84-54 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 27.
The last time Camanche and Anamosa played in a 52-40 game on February 4, 2022. For results, click here.
