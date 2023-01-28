Camanche manhandles Port Byron Riverdale 76-43

Camanche's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Port Byron Riverdale 76-43 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 28.
In recent action on January 21, Port Byron Riverdale faced off against Fulton and Camanche took on Bellevue on January 20 at Camanche High School. Click here for a recap.
