Calamus-Wheatland survives taut tilt with Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 65-63

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Calamus-Wheatland wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 65-63 over Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep on February 11 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
In recent action on February 4, Calamus-Wheatland faced off against Stanwood North Cedar and Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep took on Savanna West Carroll on January 29 at Savanna West Carroll High School.
The Warriors' offense moved to a 21-7 lead over the Irish at the half.
The Warriors' influence showed as they carried a 32-26 lead into the fourth quarter.
Calamus-Wheatland fended off Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep's last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.
