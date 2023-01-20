Calamus-Wheatland mollywopps Stanwood North Cedar 80-52

Calamus-Wheatland painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Stanwood North Cedar's defense for an 80-52 win during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Stanwood North Cedar and Calamus-Wheatland squared off with February 4, 2022 at Stanwood North Cedar High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 5, Stanwood North Cedar faced off against Tipton and Calamus-Wheatland took on Wyoming Midland on January 13 at Calamus-Wheatland High School. Click here for a recap.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.