Calamus-Wheatland collects skin-tight win against Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 45-42

Calamus-Wheatland poked just enough holes in Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep's defense to garner a taut 45-42 victory in Iowa boys basketball on January 20.
Recently on January 11 , Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep squared up on Bellevue Marquette Catholic in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
